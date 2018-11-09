Hood River Valley High School’s Preforming Arts Department’s fall musical, “The Addams Family,” closes this weekend, Nov. 9-10, with performances at 7 p.m. at the HRVHS Bowe Theater. At left is the entire Addams Family cast and crew. The musical is directed by Rachel Harry, with musical direction by Dan Kenealy. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, with tickets available at Waucoma Bookstore or at the door. The award-winning Broadway production is rated PG-13.