Hood River News logo

Addams Family closes

Addams Family cast and crew.

Photo by Jayce Tappert
Addams Family cast and crew.

As of Friday, November 9, 2018

﻿

Hood River Valley High School’s Preforming Arts Department’s fall musical, “The Addams Family,” closes this weekend, Nov. 9-10, with performances at 7 p.m. at the HRVHS Bowe Theater. At left is the entire Addams Family cast and crew. The musical is directed by Rachel Harry, with musical direction by Dan Kenealy. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, with tickets available at Waucoma Bookstore or at the door. The award-winning Broadway production is rated PG-13.

﻿

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)