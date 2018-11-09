Death Notices, Nov. 10 edition: Phyllis Kment, Lila Cochran and Lois Nelson

Phyllis Kment

Phyllis J. Kment passed away on Nov. 3, 2018, in Redmond, Ore. Phyllis was born on Aug. 17, 1934, in Shenandoah, Iowa. Graveside services will be held in Hood River, Ore., at a later date.

Memorials can be sent to Hospice of Redmond, 732 S.W. 23rd St., Redmond, OR 97756. Arrangements are under the direction of Autumn Funerals LLC, Redmond.

Lila Cochran

Lila Mary Cochran passed away on Nov. 8, 2018, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Lila was born on Oct. 10, 1934, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Lois Nelson

Lois Yvonne Nelson passed away on Nov. 8, 2018, at home surrounded by family in Troutdale, Ore. Lois was born on Nov. 1, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.