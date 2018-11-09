Service Announcements, Nov. 10 edition: Nobi Akiyama and Marilyn Clark

Nobi Akiyama

Noboru “Nobi” Akiyama of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Nov. 16, 2017. A memorial celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River. Additional parking will be available at the Hood River News parking lot. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Parkhurst Place Residents Fund, 2450 W. May St., Hood River, or Providence Hospice of the Gorge, 1630 Woods Court, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Marilyn Clark

Marilyn J. Clark passed away in her sleep at her Hood River home Nov. 5, 2018. Marilyn was born Nov. 18, 1940, in The Dalles, Ore., and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing.

A celebration of life for Marilyn will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a reception to follow at Grace Su’s China Gorge Restaurant, 2680 Old Columbia River Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.