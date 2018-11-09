13 Eagle gridders named All-League

Thirteen Hood River Valley High School gridders were named to Special District East All-Star selections for 2018, including First Team honors to senior linebackers Beto Rojas and Nathaniel Quinanilla, junior guard Jesse Lachino, sophomore tackle Henry Buckles and senior kicker Riggs Bardin.

Named to Second Team were senior linemen Ben Routson and Cesar Gamboa, senior safety Chris McElwee, senior wide receiver Christian Zack and senior running back Brandon Rivera.

Honorable Mentions went to junior tackle Dylan Maden, center Noah Linder and junior quarterback Ryan Gray.

Pendleton took three of the top District honors: Coach of the Year for Eric Davis, Defensive Player, Beau Skinner, and Offensive Player, Aiden Patterson. Milwaukie’s Kaiden Durheim was named Lineman of the Year.