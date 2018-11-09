A crowd gathered at Overlook Memorial Park yesterday evening as part of the nationwide “Nobody is Above the Law” rally against acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker replacing Deputy attorney General Rod Rosenstein in overseeing the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential foreign meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Whitaker was appointed acting Attorney General on Wednesday following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ forced resignation. Chanting “full investigation!” and encouraging passing cars to honk in support, the protesters called for protections for the Mueller investigation, which Whitaker has repeatedly criticized. According to Indivisible Columbia Gorge, the local organizer, over 100 protesters attended from Hood River, Trout Lake, Mosier and Parkdale.