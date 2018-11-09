'Hawk Madness Friday' at Horizon gym

Hawk Madness returns Nov. 17, the kickoff to basketball season and a fundraiser for the Hawks boys and girls basketball program.

Pizza, live and silent auctions, half-court shooting challenges, sweet shop, raffle, face painting and a free mini-carnival will make up the evening. Free Papa Murphy’s pizza will be served.

There will also be varsity girls and boys basketball action on the court in Mark Boyden Gymnasium.

It all starts with basketball activities at 5 p.m. for grades K-8, followed by live auction at 6 p.m. and silent auction from 5-7 p.m. Youths can participate in basketball challenges, including the half-court shot.

All events are free, and “Hawk Pride” dress is encouraged.

Horizon is located on Pacific Avenue and Eighth streets on the Heights.