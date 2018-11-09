Hood River County Christmas Project registration continues

Registration for the 2018 Hood River County Christmas Project continue through Dec. 8.

The program provides assistance with food and children’s gifts for families in need during the Christmas holiday and benefits Hood River County families that are currently receiving State of Oregon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, or who have a Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) card, or who are enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan (OHP card).



Ways to support the Christmas Project: To contribute to the Hood River County Christmas Project, send checks to PO Box 872, Hood River, OR 97031; to donate using a credit card, visit the website donation page at www.hoodrivercoun.... All donations are tax-deductible. To help by volunteering or sponsoring a family in need, visit www.hoodrivercoun....

Families wishing to apply will need to bring proof of eligibility and residency. Last year, approximately 456 local families (1,886 total individuals, including 965 children) received local community support.

Christmas Project volunteers will help families register at the following locations and dates:

Nov. 10, Nov. 17, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to noon at the FISH Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River

Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, 4-6 p.m. at Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive, Parkdale

Nov. 16, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS), 1610 Ninth Court on the Heights off of Pacific Ave., Hood River

Nov. 28, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Cascade Locks City Hall (FISH Food Bank)

Nov. 29, 3-5:30 p.m. at Diamond Fruit Co. (cafeteria), 3515 Chevron Drive, Odell

The Hood River County Fairgrounds has again offered their facilities for food/toy packing and distribution of the Christmas baskets to the families. Hood River, Odell, Pine Grove and Parkdale recipients will need to come to the Community Building on Dec. 14-15 from 1-6 p.m. to pick up baskets. Cascade Locks recipients will need to pick up their baskets at Cascade Locks City Hall (FISH) on Dec. 15 from noon to 2 p.m.

For Hood River, Odell, Pine Grove and Parkdale seniors and people with disabilities, baskets will be delivered to residencies on Dec. 15.

The Christmas Project is a volunteer driven program. Coordinated by a volunteer board, approximately 300 local volunteers assist each year to make the program work.

Volunteers help to register clients, organize canned food drives, sponsor families, pack toy bags and food boxes, deliver boxes to seniors and people with disabilities, and distribute the boxes to families on their scheduled pick up dates. Every year, our volunteers and sponsors work together to bring smiles to the faces of all those involved.