International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Nov. 17

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is the one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather in their local communities to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope.

A local Survivor Day event will be held in The Dalles on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Columbia Gorge Community College from 10 a.m. to noon in Building 3.

This event is free and open to the public.

Survivor Day was created by an act of Congress in 1999 and has since been sponsored and supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In 2017, there were over 380 locally organized events held throughout the U.S. and around the world.

To learn more about International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, visit afsp.org/SurvivorDay, call 541-380-0829, or email susanbgabay@gmail.com for further details.

Gabay wrote in the Nov. 7 Hood River News, “Has someone truly listened and understood your evolving feelings around your loved one’s death? Whether it has been six weeks, six months, six years or much more, have you heard there is one day each year dedicated to survivors of suicide loss? Annually, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosts a Survivors of Suicide Loss program in over 350 locations around this country; always the Saturday before Thanksgiving. I lost my 21-year-old daughter to suicide in 2010 and have been partnering with YouthThink and the Hood River County Prevention Department since 2011 to hold a local Gorge program. In odd years, it has been held in Hood River and in The Dalles in even years. Will you consider joining me and others who have experienced the tragedy of suicide in their lives at this year’s program?”