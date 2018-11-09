Parade for runners

Hood River Valley High School girls cross country team waves as they head up Oak Street Wednesday in a parade through town to celebrate the team’s State 5A championship on Nov. 3. West Side Fire Department and Hood River Police drove the team and supporters from the Event Site to the high school campus. Holding the trophy is Frances Dickinson, who was the overall first-place finisher in the 5A race. Also on the top-10 medal stand in Eugene were Eagle teammates Brinna Weiseth, second place; Josephine Dickinson, fifth place; and Evelyne Nunez, ninth.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment