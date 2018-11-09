Parade for runners

Hood River Valley High School girls cross country team waves as they head up Oak Street Wednesday in a parade through town to celebrate the team’s State 5A championship on Nov. 3. West Side Fire Department and Hood River Police drove the team and supporters from the Event Site to the high school campus. Holding the trophy is Frances Dickinson, who was the overall first-place finisher in the 5A race. Also on the top-10 medal stand in Eugene were Eagle teammates Brinna Weiseth, second place; Josephine Dickinson, fifth place; and Evelyne Nunez, ninth.