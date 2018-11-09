Sheriff Log, Nov. 1 to 5

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Nov. 3 — Odell Highway, 3400 block — Counterfeit currency reported to have been passed in Odell.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 2 — Paasch Drive at Highway 35 — Male cited and released for reckless driving and additionally cited for failure to maintain lain and violation of the basic rule.

Theft or burglary:

Nov. 3 — Bell Court, 3300 block — Theft reported.

Nov. 4 — S.W. Cascade Avenue, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for burglary, assault and multiple warrants.

Other:

Nov. 1 — Parkdale — Deputy located a person who was stranded on a Forest Service road when a tree fell across the road (search and rescue).

Nov. 2 — Sperry Road, 6300 block — Deputy investigated an animal complaint in Parkdale.

Nov. 5 — State Street, 300 block — Male lodged at NORCOR and booked on multiple charges stemming from a Hood River City Police case.

Nov. 5 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile female transported to NORCOR at the request of the juvenile department.