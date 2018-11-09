Sheriff Log, Nov. 1 to 5

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 3 — Odell Highway, 3400 block — Counterfeit currency reported to have been passed in Odell.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 2 — Paasch Drive at Highway 35 — Male cited and released for reckless driving and additionally cited for failure to maintain lain and violation of the basic rule.
Theft or burglary:
Nov. 3 — Bell Court, 3300 block — Theft reported.
Nov. 4 — S.W. Cascade Avenue, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for burglary, assault and multiple warrants.
Other:
Nov. 1 — Parkdale — Deputy located a person who was stranded on a Forest Service road when a tree fell across the road (search and rescue).
Nov. 2 — Sperry Road, 6300 block — Deputy investigated an animal complaint in Parkdale.
Nov. 5 — State Street, 300 block — Male lodged at NORCOR and booked on multiple charges stemming from a Hood River City Police case.
Nov. 5 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile female transported to NORCOR at the request of the juvenile department.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment