Entertainment Update for Nov. 14 Edition

Wasco Brothers at Zim’s

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Nov. 16: Wasco Brothers, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 20: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Lesley & Rebecca at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., Lesley (guitar/vocals) and Rebecca (bass and percussion) perform an “eclectic mix of alternative folk rock and ballads with tasty vocal harmonies.”

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Trio City Trio plays Dec. 14

The Trio City Trio will be playing a Christmas concert at Riverside Church in Hood River on Friday, Dec. 14 as part of the Advent Concert Series. The band features Lynn Thomas on vocals, Tim Mayer on piano and special guest Dave Captein, on bass.



Riverside Community Church of Hood River, Fourth and State streets; 541-386-1412.

Aaron Meyer plays United Way benefit Dec. 2

The ninth annual Holiday Benefit Concert featuring Aaron Meyer and his six-piece band returns to Best Western Plus Hood River Inn on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Special guests are The Brown Sisters.

Proceeds benefit United Way. Tickets are $25 (12 and under $15) and preferred VIP seating options are available at Waucoma Bookstore or via email, united way@gorge.net.

Bill Hornibrook at TD Eagles Friday nights

Each Friday evening starting at 8 p.m. after Bingo, The Dalles Eagles Lodge will have music and karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. Members and guests welcome. Enjoy the music or sing a few yourself!

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Tony Smiley at The Ruins Nov. 13

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at the Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m:

Nov. 13: Tony Smiley (“Loop Ninja”)

Nov. 27: The Groove Cabin (local rock) with Henry Fields

Friday, Nov. 30: Glitterfox (Kumari movie premiere)

Dec. 4: Melissa Kassab (folk)

Dec. 11: Robert Sarazin Blake & The Put-it-all-down-in-a-letters

Dec. 18: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sundays in November from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River, 541-716-0140.

‘Swing Into Fall’ Big Band concert Nov. 17

The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) Jazz Collective Big Band is giving audiences a chance to put on their dancing shoes and swing to a program of classic and recent jazz in a very special program on Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Club. Free swing dance instruction (7 p.m.) will be provided by Johnny and Hannah Griffith, and a dance floor will give audiences a chance to enjoy the music while dancing.

“It’s a great ‘date night’ event,” said band leader Mark Steighner. “Last year’s dance was packed.”

Tickets for the all ages event are $20 for adults (18 and over), $15 for CGOA members, $5 youth (10-17) and free to kids under 10. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments will be available.

The Jazz Collective Big Band was formed four years ago and is made up of amateurs and music educators from around the Gorge and professional musicians from Portland. The collective specializes in high-energy arrangements by such writers as Buddy Rich, Quincy Jones, Sammy Nestico, Maynard Ferguson and Gordon Goodwin. The band recently gave a sold-out joint concert with the Portland jazz legend, Mel Brown, and will be saluting Duke Ellington in January.

Hood River Elks Club, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River.

Kolberg, Stepina at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Nov. 16: Ryan Kolberg, Doug Stepina, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (duo, singer/song writers)

Saturday, Nov. 17: Kit Garoutte, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (one-man band, covers)

Sunday, Nov. 18: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles;541-296-7870.

Austrian Holiday Concert Dec. 1

The Adult Center Theater is proud to present an Austrian Holiday Sing Along featuring The Riedl Family and Friends on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy bratwurst, strudel and cider and enjoy songs of the season like “Edelweiss,” “The Cuckoo Bird,” “High on a Hill Top,” “Silent Night” and more.

As a thank you to the community for supporting the Meals on Wheels Program, there is no charge, but seating is limited. To reserve a seat, stop by the Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Way, call 541-386-2060, or email actthegorge@gmail.com.

Hootin‘ In The Hood! open mic Mondays

A new open mic series called “Hootin’ In The Hood!” happens on Mondays from 6:30-9:30 p.m.at The Back Room at the Ruins. Organizer Scot Bergeron said, “We’re aiming for a ‘listening room’ type of event, where the audience is encouraged to keep chatter to a minimum and have the focus be on the music.”

Limit three songs, acoustic instruments only (except for bass).

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Jazz by the Fireplace at Hood River Hotel

Jazz by the Fireplace continues every Saturday at the historic Hood River Hotel from 6:30-9 p.m. Musicians from Underwood Jazz Society include Dave Henehan (guitar), Chic Preston (bass, guitar, vocals), Mike Stillman (sax), and guests. It’s a warm evening of music, wine and conversation, said a press release.

Hood River Hotel, 106 Oak St., Hood River; 541-386-1900.

‘Engineering Highway 30‘ exhibit at History Museum

The History Museum of Hood River County presents “Engineering Highway 30: Artist’s Dream/Engineer’s Nightmare” through Dec. 31. A suite of 27 interpretive Historic American Engineering Record drawings and related photographs will “explore nature’s topographical challenges and the elegant solutions designed by a skilled team of engineers and executed by specialized construction workers.”

A 1926/27 Ford Touring car is featured in the exhibition, adding a realistic dimension to the installation, as well as numerous vintage postcards that illustrate the” glamour and pure fun of exploring Gorge beauty spots.”

History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River; 541-386-6772

Six Appeal in TD concert Dec. 11

The Mid Columbia Community Concert series presents world-class vocal ensemble “Six Appeal” on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School.

“With musical prowess and sharp comedic timing, Six Appeal has the energy and vitality of a rock band.

This a cappella group will take you on a journey that covers multiple decades and genres of music, from classic oldies and current hits to catchy original tunes,” said a press release. The group will present their “Ugly Sweater Party” and the audience is encouraged to wear their ugliest holiday sweater for a chance to win a prize.

Tickets and season ticket information at www.midcolumbiacommunityconcerts.org.

Entertainment listings can be sent to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.