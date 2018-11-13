Farmers dispose of hazardous waste

Next dates Tri-County will hold another event specifically for households and businesses to dispose of waste on Nov. 16 in Hood River and Nov. 17 in The Dalles. A list of accepted items is available at tricountyrecycle.com and businesses should register prior to the event.

The Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program held a farmers-only event at Hood River Garbage Service on Halloween to allow farmers to get rid of items such as unused pesticides and herbicides.

Tri-County received approximately 8-10,000 pounds of waste from about 20 customers at Wednesday’s event, said Program Coordinator David Skakel.

“I just think it exemplifies a growing partnership with local government and regulatory agencies and farmers in the Hood River Valley to do the right thing,” he said.

Skakel said that one of the benefits of these events is that farmers take them as an opportunity to dispose of legacy pesticides such as DDT. “That’s what we’re really excited about,” he said, “so, we’re happy to get that out and farmers are happy as well.”

Hazardous waste is legally defined as any discarded solid or liquid that catches fire easily, is reactive or unstable enough to explode or release toxic fumes, is capable of corroding metal containers, or contains one or more of 39 compounds defined by the EPA.