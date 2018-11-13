Hood River Saddle Club shows community pride

That old saying, “Be careful what you ask for,” sometimes turns out just fine.

Hood River Saddle Club volunteers asked for warm, dry weather for their first-out-of-the-chute Adopt-A-Highway project — and it worked!

With a desire to give back to the community, members voted unanimously to join other groups and families in the area who volunteer to keep local roadways clean and free of litter. On Nov. 3, a group of 13 suited up and de-littered their two-mile stretch of Highway 281, extending from 13th and Oak streets south through the Heights to Cherry Drive.

“While we didn’t make any major finds, like pots of gold,” said project chair Neal Thornton, “our group still managed to fill 12 trash bags from an area that’s mostly developed. We appreciated hearing ‘thank yous’ from passers by, and the good weather was a real bonus.”

When spring rolls around, HRSC members will once again hit the streets to answer the call.

To learn more about HRSC, visit www.facebook.com/HoodRiverSaddleClub.

New members are always welcome at any time. An email to hrsaddleclub@yahoo.com is all it takes.