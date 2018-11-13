Lyle mom wins 2018 ‘Wheels of Hope’ car

For the fourth straight year, the radio stations of Bicoastal Media have conducted their annual campaign to help a Columbia Gorge family in need.



With the help of Washington Gorge Action Programs and Griffith Motors, Wheels of Hope provided a deserving family lacking transportation options a 2007 Toyota Camry from Griffith Motors to help them meet their daily needs.



This year’s recipient is Callie Thysell of Lyle, a single mother of three children who works as a dietary cook at an area hospital.

Thysell received the keys to the car at a presentation at Griffith Motors on Nov. 8.

Bicoastal Media received more than 50 nominations from throughout the Columbia River Gorge during this year’s “Wheels of Hope” process, and a panel of judges made up of representatives from Bicoastal Media, Washington Gorge Action Programs, and sponsors and representatives of agencies involved in helping families selected the family to receive the vehicle.

Along with Bicoastal Media, Washington Gorge Action Programs and Griffith Motors, Wheels of Hope is also supported by Salon Visio, Columbia Veterinary Hospital, Walmart of Hood River, Infinite Graphix, Maupin’s Stoves and Spas, The Dalles Fruit Company, A Kidz Dental Zone, Crestline Construction, NW Natural, Kimberly Fisher Country Financial, Footworx Orthotics, Gorge Granite Works, Hattenhauer’s West 2nd Street Market, Oregon Equipment, Windermere Real Estate and the Basalt Café at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.

Bicoastal Media owns and operates KACI 93.5 FM, Newsradio 1300 AM/103.9 FM, KCGB 105.5/96.9 FM, KIHR AM 1340/98.3 FM and KMSW 92.7/102.9 FM.