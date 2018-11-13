One Community Health gains two major grants

Patients have a right to be at the center of their healthcare choices and interests. And while the philosophy around patient-centered care isn’t necessarily new, it’s a core aspect of One Community Health’s (OCH) vision of integrated health care — an approach it practices and will now be even more reinforced, thanks to two recent funding awards. Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA)/Bureau of Primary Health Care (BPHC) continues as one of OCH’s two major funders, having awarded the Columbia River Gorge’s federally qualified health center with $99,631, states an OCH press release.

The award recognizes OCH’s efforts toward clinical measures around preventive care, including colorectal and cervical cancer screenings, access to prenatal care, childhood immunizations within the first 2 years of age, and outcomes relative to reducing low-weight births. In addition, access to care in general has continued to grow, with an increase in patient numbers (7.8 percent), dental patients (8.3 percent) and behavioral health patients (1,684 percent, thanks to a new and expanding behavioral health department).

“The amount funded is nearly double what OCH has received in the past, a testimony to its commitment toward quality improvements as a Tier-4 Patient-Centered Primary Care Home,” said OCH Quality Improvement Director Jennifer Woods. “With these funds, we’ll be reinvesting into our model of team-based, patient-centered care, making even more improvements that will directly enhance the patient experience and healthcare outcomes.”

The second funding award comes from the Columbia Gorge Coordinated Care Organization’s (CCO) Regional Quality Pool. The funds of $302,900, an increase of $80,800 compared to the award given in 2017, shines light on OCH meeting 15 of 17 quality improvement measures. The consistent improvements in systems and care are paying off, and OCH is being recognized for its commitment to whole-person health.

“Offering medical, dental and behavioral health, we have an integrated approach to care that requires great collaboration, effort and expertise to coordinate and deliver effectively,” said OCH Clinical Integration Director Elizabeth Aughney, DDS. “The awards and, notably, the increase in the funding, will just fuel more improvements ... All of us here at OCH are striving for those high measures of success. It takes a village, we’re committed and we’re thrilled to be experiencing that success, which, most importantly, benefits our patients and advances health and social justice for all.”

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).