POLICE LOG, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Nov. 2 — Sieverkropp Drive — Male arrested for domestic assault IV.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 3 — Oak Street, 300 block — Officer dispatched to a store regarding a trespass. After an investigation, a Hood River resident was arrested for criminal trespass II.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 1 — I-84 at exit 62 — Bingen resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to carry a license. BAC registered above the legal limit.

Nov. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nov. 2 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Klickitat resident arrested on the charges of diving under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and three counts of reckless endangering.

Nov. 3 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Nov. 3 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Nov. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Counterfeit bill reported to have been used at a business.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 31 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a theft at a downtown business.

Nov. 2 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported (shoplifting).

Nov. 2 — Oak Street, 300 block — Theft reported.

Other:

Nov. 2 — May Street, 900 block — Officer dispatched to an elementary school regarding an out of control juvenile.

Nov. 2 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer responded to a report of theft suspects returning to a store.

Nov. 3 — N. 15th Street, 300 block — Found bicycle reported.

Nov. 4 — Wasco Street near Wasco Loop — Abandoned bicycle reported.

Nov. 4 — Fifth Street — Officer responded to an unattended death.