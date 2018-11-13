POLICE LOG, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 2 — Sieverkropp Drive — Male arrested for domestic assault IV.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 3 — Oak Street, 300 block — Officer dispatched to a store regarding a trespass. After an investigation, a Hood River resident was arrested for criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 1 — I-84 at exit 62 — Bingen resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to carry a license. BAC registered above the legal limit.
Nov. 1 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nov. 2 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Klickitat resident arrested on the charges of diving under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and three counts of reckless endangering.
Nov. 3 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Nov. 3 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Counterfeit bill reported to have been used at a business.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 31 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a theft at a downtown business.
Nov. 2 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported (shoplifting).
Nov. 2 — Oak Street, 300 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Nov. 2 — May Street, 900 block — Officer dispatched to an elementary school regarding an out of control juvenile.
Nov. 2 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer responded to a report of theft suspects returning to a store.
Nov. 3 — N. 15th Street, 300 block — Found bicycle reported.
Nov. 4 — Wasco Street near Wasco Loop — Abandoned bicycle reported.
Nov. 4 — Fifth Street — Officer responded to an unattended death.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment