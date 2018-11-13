Succulent fire

West Side Fire Department faces an unusual challenge Thursday when a small fire broke out in a back greenhouse at Good News Gardening on Tucker Road: How to save succulents and other house plants while dousing the fire underneath them. Patrick Foss, firefighter EMT, left, and Lieut. Josh Beckett pull out plants while applying water. Owners John and Rhea Hergenrather said the fire was caused by a short in heat pads placed under the plants due to cold weather. “We’re lucky it was not much worse,” Rhea Hergenrather said, noting there was no structural damage and that that the fire happened mid-morning when staff was present, and not in the middle of the night.