Warming the Gorge helps Christmas Project

Sarah Keller of Knot Another Hat and Yvonne Ellsworth of LavenderSheep are again collecting warm, handmade items for those in need during their annual Warming the Gorge campaign.

Keller and Ellsworth started Warming the Gorge in 2015 to collect items for the local community.

“This year, we are making it extra simple by giving all the warm garments to The Christmas Project,” said a Warming the Gorge press release. “Families from all the groups we have donated to before have their people register for the Christmas Project. When they register, they list who is in their family and what they might like for Christmas, so handmade things can be matched to those who need them. The Christmas Project also does a special tree for youth in foster care, where the kids often ask for warm things like hats and mittens. The Christmas Project is a wonderful organization, and they are looking forward to all the handmade things we can send them. So, clear out your closets, stock up on yarn, and get to making things!”

Items can be brought to Knot Another Hat, 11 Third St. No. 103, Hood River, until Dec. 9.