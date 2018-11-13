Warming Shelter opens again Nov. 18 at Riverside

Come in from the cold.

That’s the central mission and purpose of the Warming Shelter, which opens for its ninth season on Nov. 18 at Riverside Community Church.

HELPING NEIGHBORS IN NEED Last spring, Hood River City Council passed a proclamation recognizing the work of Shelter Services. With Shelter Services Board member Sandy Spellecy at his side, Mayor Paul Blackburn read the proclamation, which says, in part: “Whereas every member of society deserves the dignity of having their basic human needs met and the security of having a safe and sheltered place to sleep at night and there are residents of Hood River whose basic human needs are not met and who experience particular hardship in winter without heat or home and hundreds of individuals, businesses and organizations in the Hood River community have shown commitment and compassion to assisting the poor and homeless most in need this winter; and improving the health, welfare and safety of all citizens of Hood River is an important goal and the city desires to express gratitude for community members who come together to work toward this goal.” The document names the Shelter Services board, restaurants that provided food, healthcare providers who came to the shelter, and businesses and organizations that provided support and sponsorship, and “the citizens of Hood River who live with compassion and service to their neighbors in need.”

It is the main service of the umbrella organization, Hood River Shelter Services, which this year has a new coordinator in Sarah Kellems.

“The shelter is so unique in that it brings together a diversity of community organizations and individuals and I think that’s a beautiful thing in our community, to see so many individuals and groups come together for a common goal,” Kellems said. “And the shelter has served these folks in our community for many years.”

From mid-November through mid-March, the shelter provides a warm place to sleep, meals, and other services to anyone in need. Doors open nightly at 6 p.m., and guests may remain inside until 7 a.m. The shelter has strict policies prohibiting use of drugs or alcohol, and guests are asked to participate in housekeeping tasks.

The church is located at Fourth and State streets; shelter entrance is on the State Street side, west door. In its first two years, the shelter was opened only on nights when the temperatures dropped below 32 degrees, and moved between churches and other locations every week or two. This is the second year the shelter spends its whole season in one place.

“We’re really grateful to have a second year at Riverside, because it provides that stability for guests and volunteers that is so is critical,” Kellems said.

Volunteers work in pairs in three shifts: Early evening, overnight, and morning. Training is provided, and required. To learn more about Shelter Services, go to hoodrivercares.org.

Kellems noted that opportunities are available to volunteer on site and “to get involved more behind the scenes.”

Back this year is the collaboration with restaurants and local businesses to provide dinners to guests. This year will see an expanded slate from the dozen or so providers in the 2017-18 season.

An appreciation sign will appear in the windows of participating restaurants. Mark DeResta, chef at Riverside Grill, is again coordinating the food service. Dinners and breakfasts are prepared fresh for the guests and delivered by volunteers.

New this year is an agreement that will give the often-crowded shelter a little more elbow room at Riverside. The church is used by other groups, so five nights a week the shelter has access to an additional room for whole evening, starting a 9 p.m., and earlier two nights a week.

“That gives us more room, and flexible room, when folks are sick or families are staying with us, or when we have a large number of guests,” Kellems said.

Again this year Dr. Laura Starrett will visit the shelter at least once a week to provide general consultation for guests. Kellems noted that with increased services though Community Care Organizations, many of the guests have their own care providers. In addition, the County Health Department will do immunizations.