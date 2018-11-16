Death Notices, Nov. 17 edition: Melba Sherrell, Myris Lovely and Helen Goesch

Melba Sherrell
Melba Jean Sherrell passed away Nov. 14, 2018, at her residence in The Dalles, Ore. Melba was born on March 13, 1930, in Camas, Wash. and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Myris Lovely
Myris See (Paasch) Lovely passed away on Nov. 14, 2018, in Klamath Falls, Ore. Myris was born on Sept. 12, 1938, and was 80 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Helen Goesch
Helen Goesch passed away Nov. 15, 2018, at her residence in The Dalles, Ore. Helen was born on July 5, 1929, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment