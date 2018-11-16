Missing woman case reopened

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to find Kimberly Ann Forbes, missing since 2004.

Forbes was last seen on Oct. 30, 2004, at her residence in the 1600 block of Jeanette Road in Hood River. Forbes, 48 at the time of her disappearance, was planning to meet a friend for breakfast on Oct. 31 and then go shopping in Portland.

Forbes did not make it to breakfast and was never heard from again.

On Nov. 19, 2004, Forbes’ vehicle was found abandoned in the parking lot of Don Pedro’s Mexican Food in the 18800 block of Southeast Stark St. in Gresham, Ore. (55 miles from her home). Forbes’ vehicle was examined by investigators and no leads in her disappearance were discovered in the vehicle. Investigators believe the vehicle had been abandoned since at least Nov. 5.

Forbes was described to police as a reliable, punctual person who would be unlikely to leave without warning. Forbes was not believed to be in any mental health crisis or under any other strain at the time of her disappearance.

Forbes is a white female and, at the time of her disappearance, was described as five-feet eight to five-feet-nine inches tall, 200 pounds, graying brown hair, blue eyes, and pierced ears. The photos released of Forbes are from 2004.

Investigators have no leads in this case and are asking for the public’s help.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

To submit an anonymous tip, visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823.