Mt. Hood National Forest starts yule tree permit sales

Holiday Tree Permit vendor locations (Call for special December weekend/holiday hours and information) Permits sell for $5 each (cash, check, or card) and there is a limit of five permits per household. Barlow Ranger District, 780 Court Street, Dufur, OR. 541-467-2291 Open Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hood River Ranger District, 6780 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, 541-352-6002 Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Zigzag Ranger District, 70220 E. Hwy. 26, Zigzag, 503-622-3191 Open Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.for lunch) Tygh Valley General Store, TV Road, Tygh Valley,541-483-2324 Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kramers Market, Main Street, Dufur, 541-467-2455 Open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tum-A-Lum Lumber, 408 Hwy 35, Hood River, OR. 541-386-1001 Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mt. Hood National Forest will begin selling personal-use Christmas tree cutting permits at our Ranger District Visitor Centers as well as at many local vendors on Nov. 15.

When purchasing your permit you will receive an information sheet on the rules for cutting holiday trees on the national forest. Permits allow the cutting of a holiday tree up to 12 feet tall. For additional information, you may also visit the Mt. Hood Special Forest Products webpage.

Christmas tree permits for the 2018 season will be also be available for purchase online starting on Nov. 19. The Mt. Hood National Forest is one of four National Forests participating in an online permitting process through the Open Forest System. This program allows you to purchase your 2018 Christmas tree permit from the comfort of your own home, or by using your mobile device, instead of traveling to a Forest Service office or a local vendor. Christmas tree permits purchased online will need to be printed to be valid. You can learn more about purchasing your permit and gathering your Christmas tree online at: https://openforest.fs.usda.gov.

The Forest Service will use feedback from the 2018 Christmas tree season to continue to refine and improve the online permit system for our Forest visitors in the future. For more information about the Christmas tree program on the Mt. Hood National Forest, please contact Jason Page by email at jasonpage@fs.fed.us or by phone at 503-805-8682.

With the holiday season approaching, it can also mean winter weather in the forest. Winter weather changes rapidly at higher elevations and Forest Service roads are not maintained for winter travel. Please carry traction devices and be advised of winter road closures and snow park permit requirements. The Forest Service recommends you start early in the day and be on your way home before dark. Keep your family and your own safety in mind as you head out to look for a holiday tree. Dress warmly and carry a forest map, snacks and water. Do not rely solely on your GPS, as some information may not be accurate or up-to-date. Also, make sure friends or family know where you are going and when you plan to return. It’s also important to remember to bring along a tool to cut your tree and rope or cord to secure it to your vehicle. Our holiday tree webpage features a video with helpful hints for a successful holiday tree outing.

The Mt. Hood National Forest currently offers Free Use Bough Permits (available at no charge) for up to 25 pounds of boughs, and Commercial Bough Permits for larger quantities. Bough permits are only available at Mt. Hood National Forest district offices, not at local vendors, and you must have a permit to harvest boughs.

As a part of the “Every Kid” program, all fourth-graders can receive a holiday tree permit for free this season! They must have their Every Kid pass or voucher with them in order to receive their free holiday tree permit, and they must be accompanied by their parent or guardian. These special holiday tree permits can only be obtained at our official ranger district offices. For more information on the “Every Kid” program, please visit: www.everykidinapark.gov.