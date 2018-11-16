The Next Door offers consulting services

Responding to the needs of the community: That has been the mantra of The Next Door since its inception in 1971. With this idea in mind, the organization launched its Consulting Services program in 2016.

“There is so much internal knowledge and experience among the staff at The Next Door, and it is wonderful to have a way to share it with the community,” says Consulting Services Project Manager Todd Dierker.

The Gorge community has come to know The Next Door for its direct services with struggling families, at-risk youth, and those advocating for their health and wellness, said a press release. The goal of Consulting Services is to ensure that organizations and their staff are fully prepared to serve and engage with the diverse populations they serve.

Trainings and workshops are created to meet an organization’s specific needs on a variety of topics and help their team to promote inclusion and equity in all that they do. Services include Spanish-language interpretation (for events or meetings), Latino outreach consultation, Spanish-language focus group facilitation, diversity and equity workshops, Community Health Worker certification, and more.

“These fee-based services allow The Next Door to meet the needs of the community, share our expertise, and direct any revenue generated to support the organization’s direct services”, said Dierker.

All workshops use the “Popular Education” method to involve everyone in engaging, fun, and thought-provoking activities and discussions, said a press release. A participant at a recent Equity Training said, “The Next Door nailed it. I’ve been to many trainings, and this one was very relevant and interactive. I especially appreciated that facilitators shared their own lived experiences.”

The next workshop is a Plain Language training, where participants will discuss and learn the importance of creating clear written and oral communication, and receive tools they can apply at their own organizations. Participants are encouraged to bring written materials to practice on during the workshop.

The Plain Language training takes place Tuesday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Next Door in Hood River. Cost is $50 per person; register at Eventbrite.

For more information about Consulting Services or the upcoming training, contact Todd Dierker at toddd@nextdoorinc.org or 541-436-0309.