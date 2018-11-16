NW Natural Gas GAP gives ‘gift of warmth’

This year, NW Natural customers and shareholders gave more than $150,000 to help pay for the heating bills of low-income families. For the past three decades, NW Natural customers and shareholders have recognized this community need by raising funds for the company’s Gas Assistance Program (GAP).

Donation funds are distributed to community action networks, which screen all low-income recipients. The agencies receiving funds includes Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties.

“GAP was started as a way for neighbors to help neighbors,” said Von Summers, NW Natural community relations manager. “We know the need is out there, and we’re fortunate to have the support of our customers in giving this gift of warmth.”

Over the past 36 years, NW Natural’s GAP has raised about $6 million for community action groups that distribute the funds directly to those in need. NW Natural covers the program’s administrative costs so that 100 percent of the funds are donated.



The new giving season is now underway, and NW Natural shareholders will match the first $60,000 in contributions to GAP. Tax-deductible donations can be made via United Way through Aug. 31 at connect.unitedway-pdx.org/comm/SinglePageRegPledge.jsp?DA=183376.

Donations to GAP may also be made by mailing a check to Gas Assistance Program, 619 SW 11th Ave., Room 300, Portland, OR 97205-2646.