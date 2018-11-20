Death Notices for Nov. 21 edition: Ruth Lindley, Patty McIntyre and Jean Paige

Ruth Lindley
Ruth Lindley, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local hospital on Nov. 14, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Patty McIntyre
Patsy Ann “Patty” McIntyre passed away on Nov. 16, 2018, at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. Patty was born on Dec. 14, 1947, and was 70 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jean Paige
D. Jean Paige passed away on Nov. 16, 2018, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Jean was born on Dec. 19, 1929, in Memphis, Tenn., and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
