Christmas in the Gorge comes to Stevenson, the weekend of Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

The celebration begins on Nov. 30 in downtown Stevenson. Many local businesses will host open houses throughout the day with holiday refreshments and special sales. At 6:30 p.m., caroling begins in the Courthouse Plaza and the Courthouse Christmas tree will be lit at 6:55 p.m. The Starlight Parade starts at 7 p.m. with a variety of fire, emergency and decorated vehicles ablaze with lights.

A traveling trophy will be awarded to the most festive entry. Cookies, hot cocoa and cider will be available on Highway 14 during the parade. More than 600 ecumenical nativity displays gathered from across the world are on display at a local church throughout the weekend, with free admission.

Saturday morning’s fun begins with breakfast with Santa at Rock Cove Assisted Living Center in Stevenson. Pictures with Santa, and a free continental breakfast will be served. Donations of canned food for the local food bank will be accepted at breakfast.

The annual arts and crafts bazaar will be Dec. 1. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall at the Skamania County Fairgrounds.

Join in an old-fashioned carols sing-a-long at the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum. Open houses continue at the businesses in Stevenson. Skamania Lodge has a variety of special events, including their traditional Gift of Music and elf story time. For a full schedule of activities at Skamania Lodge, visit www.skamania.com.