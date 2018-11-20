Entertainment Update for Nov. 21 Edition

Aaron Meyer plays United Way benefit Dec. 2

The ninth annual Holiday Benefit Concert, featuring Aaron Meyer and his six-piece band, returns to Best Western Plus Hood River Inn on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. with special guest vocalists, The Brown Sisters. Proceeds benefit United Way. Tickets are $25 (12 and under $15) and preferred VIP seating options available at Waucoma Bookstore or email unitedway@gorge.net.

‘D.J.’ Fergie, Bill Hornibrook at TD Eagles

Each Friday evening starting at 8 p.m. after Bingo, The Dalles Eagles Lodge will have music and karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge.



On Saturday, Nov. 24, it’s Karaoke Night with D.J. Fergie starting at 7 p.m. Cover is $3 for members and $4 for guests. Enjoy the music or sing a few yourself!

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Al & Nolan Hare at Route 30

Live music coming up at Route 30:

Friday, Nov. 23: Al and Nolan Hare (acoustic duo), 7 p.m.

Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-993-3155.

Bret Lucich returns to Zim’s

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 24: The Bret Lucich Show, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 27: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Groovy Wallpaper at The Ruins Nov. 20

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act starts at 6 p.m.

Nov. 20: Groovy Wallpaper (acousta trance loops)

Nov. 27: The Groove Cabin (local rock) with Henry Fields

Friday, Nov. 30: Glitterfox (Kumari movie premiere)

Dec. 4: Melissa Kassab (folk)

Dec. 11: Robert Sarazin Blake & The Put-it-all-down-in-a-letters

Dec. 18: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

‘Six Appeal’ in TD concert Dec. 11

The Mid-Columbia Community Concert series presents world-class vocal ensemble “Six Appeal” on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School. “With musical prowess and sharp comedic timing, Six Appeal has the energy and vitality of a rock band. This a cappella group will take you on a journey that covers multiple decades and genres of music, from classic oldies and current hits to catchy original tunes.” The group will present their “Ugly Sweater Party” and the audience is encouraged to wear their ugliest holiday sweater for a chance to win a prize. Tickets and season ticket information at www.midcolumbiacommunityconcerts.org.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sundays in November from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road; Hood River, 541-716-0140.

Tyson Huckins at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Wednesday, Nov. 21: Turkey Day Eve with Al & Nolan, 7-10 p.m. (Brothers have a blast playing everything)

Friday, Nov. 23: Tyson Huckins, 6-9 p.m. (solo, singer/songwriter)

Saturday, Nov. 24: Al & Nolan Hare, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Austrian Holiday Concert Dec. 1

The Adult Center Theater presents an Austrian Holiday Sing-Along featuring The Riedl Family and Friends on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m.

Enjoy bratwurst, strudel and cider and enjoy songs of the season like “Edelweiss,” “The Cuckoo Bird,” “High on a Hill Top,” “Silent Night” and more.

As a thank you to the community for supporting the Meals on Wheels Program, there is no charge, but seating is limited. To reserve your seat, stop by the Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Way or call 541-386-2060, or email actthegorge@gmail.com.

‘Hootin‘ In the Hood!’ open mic Mondays

A new open mic series called Hootin’ In the Hood! happens on Mondays from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Back Room at The Ruins. Organizer Scot Bergeron said, “We’re aiming for a ‘listening room’ type of event, where the audience is encouraged to keep chatter to a minimum and have the focus be on the music.” Limit three songs, acoustic instruments only (except for bass).

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Jazz by the Fireplace at Hood River Hotel

Jazz by the Fireplace continues every Saturday at the historic Hood River Hotel from 6:30-9 p.m. Musicians from Underwood Jazz Society include Dave Henehan (guitar), Chic Preston (bass, guitar, vocals), Mike Stillman (sax), and guests. It’s a warm evening of music, wine and conversation.

Hood River Hotel, 106 Oak St., Hood River; 541-386-1900.

‘Engineering Highway 30‘ exhibit at History Museum

The History Museum of Hood River County presents “Engineering Highway 30: Artist’s Dream/Engineer’s Nightmare, through Dec. 31. A suite of 27 interpretive Historic American Engineering Record drawings and related photographs will “explore nature’s topographical challenges and the elegant solutions designed by a skilled team of engineers and executed by specialized construction workers.”

A 1926/27 Ford Touring car is featured in the exhibition, adding a realistic dimension to the installation, as well as numerous vintage postcards that illustrate the” glamour and pure fun of exploring Gorge beauty spots.”

History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River; 541-386-6772.

Spyn Reset coming to Hood River Dec. 15

Seattle’s prog acolytes Spyn Reset are coming to Hood River in support of their recent LP, “Dots.” They will be playing River City Saloon on Saturday, Dec. 15, starting at 10 p.m. Critics say, “Spyn Reset combine a near-monastic dedication to virtuosic precision with a willingness to cast aside genre categorization in the search for something new.

Produced by the band and Geoff Ott (Queens of the Stone Age/Three Doors Down), Dots draws from the worlds of prog, synth-pop and jam to create a unique sound that is “high energy, full of surprises and technically gnarly to boot.”



River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

CGDC Holiday Open House Dec. 1

Mark your calendar for the annual Holiday Open House at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a non-perishable food item, blanket or winter coat to donate to local families. Free museum admission all day, with complimentary cookies and hot cocoa or cider. Enjoy live holiday music, lunch specials and discounts at Columbia River Trading Company.

There will be raptors outside in the exhibit area 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and eagle cages will be open for viewing 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles; 541-296-8600.

