HR Library Foundation formed in 1998

1918 — 100 years ago

The new concrete bridge spanning Hood River was opened for traffic at 3 o’clock Monday afternoon, the automobile of A.W. Peters, the east side orchardist, being the first to pass over the new structure. The auto was stopped by C.E. Carter, the engineer in charge of the bridge work for the state, and a picture of the machine was taken, with a News representative standing on the running board. He had hoped to be the first person across with a machine, but Mr. Peters, coming from the other direction, “beat him to it,” and is entitled of the honor.

Verbatim: Fire station site purchase nears closure If planning and land acquisition are completed on time, construction on a new Parkdale fire station is scheduled to begin this spring. A 1.16-acre site for the building has been selected on Baseline Road, across from the U.S. Forest Service’s Parkdale Works Center. Parkdale Fire chief Kirk Worrall said the land has not formally been purchased, though a price has been agreed upon and closing on the property is pending. The department has applied for a conditional use permit for the land with the county planning commission, and the conditional use and minor participation applications will be considered at a planning commission hearing t Hood River County Courthouse on Dec. 14. Worrall said plans for the new structure are nearly complete. The new 8,000-square-foot building will house department emergency equipment now stored at the old station, as well as administrative office, a training facility and meeting room. The fire chief said bids are expected to be let this winter, with building to begin when the good weather returns. — Hood River News, November 30, 1988

1928 — 90 years ago

An interesting talk was given before the Lunch Club of the Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, when County Judge Jeffrey explained the method by which it is proposed, over a term of years, to raise enough money to build a new courthouse. Under the existing law, Mr. Jeffery explained, a sum no tin excess of the cix percent limitation provided by law can be set aside by the county court each year, and that is the plan he proposes to follow. This year, $6,000 has been set aside and the result of rigid economy in drawing up the budget.

1938 — 80 years ago

With all the seasonal work now at an end, and with indications that WPA funds are not going to be available in anything like the amounts necessary to take care of the local situation, the Hood River County Relief committee is anything but satisfied with the situation as it now presents itself, with many, already certified to WPA but lacking jobs and many others who have bene self-supporting when work was available, now urging that they be given WPA jobs rather than being forced to apply for direct relief. Now it transpires that there is going to be a general slowing down of all WPA activities, and in the season when these projects are most necessary in this section of Oregon.

1948 — 70 years ago

That Cascade Locks will, in the near future, have an aeroplane emergency landing strip was announced this week by C.C. Hall, representing the Oregon State Aeronautical Board. Hall stated that 40 acres of land near the Locks has already been purchased, and will be developed as an emergency airport for both northern Oregon and southern Washington. The cost of this development is expected to be around $30,000, it was stated.

1958 — 60 years ago

Hood River County placed four growers on the Oregon Five-ton Club’s 1958 membership list. So named for its restriction to state strawberry growers whose berry acreages produce five tons or more of strawberries per acre, the club announced its members in Corvallis. Homer Akiyama, Parkdale berry grower, made the club for the fourth year. Both Sheldon Laurence and Bill Vollmer beat the five-ton mark for the second year straight. George Annala’s huge berry yield this year earned him a five-ton certificate for the first year.

1968 — 50 years ago

Parkdale residents seeking use of the old elementary classroom building when the school district vacates it soon will have “full support” of the board of directors, according to action taken last night. This doesn’t necessarily assure the community use of the building, however. Much of the land on which the Parkdale Primary building is locates was donated with the provision that it should revert back to heirs of the donors when it is no longer in use as a school. School officials and community leaders have been wrestling with technicalities of the provisions in an attempt o maintain the building for a Head Start program sponsored by residents of the community.

1978 — 40 years ago

Just before dawn broke Tuesday, weary negotiators broke off a final 14 hour session, admitted failure, and knew that Hood River teachers would soon start the first strike in district history. All regular classes and activities were slated to go ahead, but school will start an hour late each day during the strike, said Superintendent Frank Lariza.

1988 — 30 years ago

An opportunity for a first close look by the public at a proposed 18-hole golf course near Hood River arrives Thursday. The proposed 165 gold course acres in question is mostly, though not wholly, zoned for exclusive farm use. About 60 acres near Hood River Valley High School — the westernmost part of the plan area — is in orchard. The large development boarders much of Brookside Drive and Indian Creek Drive between the Hood River city limits and Hood River Valley High School. It lies partially inside, partly out of the town’s urban growth boundaries.

1998 — 20 years ago

Civic leaders have formed a Hood River Library Foundation with the aim of restoring and expanding the landmark Carnegie library in downtown Hood River. The group has received several substantial contributions over the past few weeks, totaling more than $40,000. Hood River County has also appropriated $50,000 for an architectural study to assess restoration, expansion and development of the building and library grounds.

2008 — 10 years ago

Hood River City Council deviated last week from its normal public bidding process to gain a 50-percent price reduction on construction of a new waterfront restroom. The elected body granted the contract Nov. 24 to Scott Sorensen Construction and common Energy LLC. The two local companies offered a design and construct of a restroom at the shoreline park for $50,000. Their plan is to contribute services, seek out as many donated materials as possible and enlist volunteers for labor. City Manager Bob Francis said it cost $175,000 to build a similar restroom at Jackson Park two years ago.

