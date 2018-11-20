HR Soaring names new solo pilots

Hood River Soaring Youth Program announces its two newest solo pilots, Victoria Ervin and Gideon Stasak.

Earlier this year, Ervin was awarded The Soaring Society of America’s national flight training scholarship. This scholarship helped pay for her instruction and other fees associated with her goal of becoming a certified glider pilot.

Scholarships to help pay for Hood River Soaring membership fees, instruction and glider pilot certification are available to young people who merit them by such means as academic performance, essays, nominations and recommendations from sponsors, and demonstrations of specific accomplishments and skills, said a press release.

“This was my first season instructing in gliders as a CFIG and I enjoyed working with all our students from 14 to 71,” said Hood River Soaring’s Mark Stanfield.

“I’ve always thought of myself as a late bloomer, so I really celebrate the adult student glider pilot. However, the youth members, I can see that I am a part of their development and dreams and I feel a real responsibility to help foster that growth however that student learns best. The whole Hood River Soaring program is just amazing.

“Gideon impressed me from the very first flight — he was a natural. I asked him if he had power experience and he said ‘no;’ I asked him if he had a simulator at home and he said ‘no,’ and I thought to myself, ‘The Force is Strong with this one.’

“Everybody roots for the underdog, and women in aviation are an underdog. Victoria is beating the odds and paving the way for other women in aviation. I have two daughters myself and I pay attention to what successful women are doing so that I can pass that on! Victoria is smart, organized, and has great interpersonal skills, she’s going to be the complete aviator,” Stanfield said.

For more information about Hood River Soaring, HRS Youth Program, or donating to any of its programs, visit hoodriversoaring.org.