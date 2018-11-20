HRVHS names October’s top athletes

Voting is in, and here are the October athletes of the month at Hood River Valley High School. They were announced by Athletic Director Trent Kroll:

Brandon Rivera, senior, football: Fourth in 5A rushing with 1,137 yards; scored 17 touchdowns and was named second team all-league. Coach Caleb Sperry said he demonstrated improved attitude and work ethic and was a motivator for the team as a captain.

Robert (“Robby”) Running, senior, soccer midfielder: Scored eight goals and three assists in 2018, named to the 2018 All-American list, First Team All Intermountain Conference. He is one of the top two or three soccer players in the State of Oregon, said Kroll, and a two-year team captain. He had the foundation of a leader (action-based) and his development into a vocal leader completed his goal of learning what is needed to be a true team “leader,” said coach Jaime Rivera. Running has a 3.8 GPA and plans to pursue a four year university.

Frances Dickinson, junior, cross country: 5A Oregon cross country state champion, IMC cross country champion; 3.89 all-state academic team, OSAA (all state classifications in all sports) female athlete of the week Oct. 21-27; member of the 5A State cross-country state championship team and IMC championship team. “Frances is a motivated competitor that always puts her teammates and team success before individual accolades. One of the many leaders on the HRV XC team,” said coach Brandon Bertram.

Jamie Robinson, senior, water polo: Robinson leads the team in goals, assists, steals, and ejections drawn. He was recently selected to first team All-League for both the Mt. Hood 5A/6A Conference and the 5A West Metro Conference “and is arguably the best player in the state at this time,” said coach Kellie Dunn. “Not only does she lead the team, but she is also always supporting her teammates in every way possible, whether it’s working with them to master skills or giving them moral support in and out of the pool. She is also a really strong student, excelling in the classroom in advanced classes.” She was selected to be team captain for the second year in a row by her teammates.