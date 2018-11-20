HRVHS students attend sports leadership summit

On Nov. 17, six Hood River Valley High School female athletes attended the fourth Annual Oregon Girls Sports Leadership Summit, held at Oregon Episcopal School.

Missy Smith, OES Associate Athletic Director was the organizer. She introduced Beverly Yanez, Seattle Reign FC professional soccer player as the keynote speaker.

There were several smaller breakout sessions educating on topics as values clarification, and defining what type of leader they are. There were also three “power sessions” addressing goal setting, mental preparation for competition, and an active reflection period about the day.

Before the healthy, free lunch was provide, and a panel of college and professional female athletes spoke, facilitated by senior OES athlete Madeline Reynolds.

Allison Cook, college volleyball; Kate Deines, retired pro soccer; Kailee Johnson, college basketball, Stanford; and Ariel Ford, Olympic weightlifter, Team USA.

“It’s great to support and empower young women,” said advisor Kristen Uhler.

“We, as educators and coaches, need to be teaching these young women how to lead in sports and in life. It’s exciting to instill confidence through education and exposure to dynamic, strong, and beautiful female mentors.”