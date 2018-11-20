POLICE LOG, Nov. 5 to 11

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 6 — Clearwater Lane — Male arrested for domestic assault and strangulation after an altercation with his significant other. The male was lodged at NORCOR.
Nov. 7 — Oak Street — Domestic assault investigated. A male was later arrested for the crime and booked at NORCOR for felony domestic assault IV.
Nov. 9 — Hood River — Hood River resident taken into custody for harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Officer responded to a report of an unwanted subject at a local bar. The subject, a male transient, had previously been trespassed from the bar in 2015.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 7 — Taylor Avenue, 1500 block — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving after causing a four-car collision. BAC showed twice the legal limit.
Nov. 7 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended and a warrant out of Multnomah County.
Nov. 9 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Nov. 11 — Hood River — Portland resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Hit and run reported.
Nov. 7 — Button Bridge Road — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported near the on ramp to I-84 east. Both vehicles involved were towed away from the scene due to damage. Both drivers were also cited for traffic violations.
Nov. 8 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Minor non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 10 — Columbia Street, 700 block — Male arrested on a probation violation.
Nov. 10 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Officer responded to a local business regarding a possible shoplifting. After further investigation, a male was arrested for giving false information to a police officer, identity theft, possession of a schedule IV narcotic and a warrant issued from the Washington State Department of Corrections.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 5 — Industrial Loop, 1200 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was taken from a local business and later recovered.
Nov. 9 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.
Nov. 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft III reported.
Other:
Nov. 5 — Eugene Street, 1500 block — Officer responded to an unattended death.
