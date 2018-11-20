Thanksgiving: Events planned to celebrate the holiday

A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at Riverside Community Church in Hood River, and from noon to 2 p.m. at the Port Pavilion in Cascade Locks. All are welcome to attend.

Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash and other local vegetables, rolls and pie will be served. Tofurky will also be available for vegetarians.

Meals will be delivered to people who are homebound; contact bnew1@live.com or call Gean Rains at 541-806-0900.

Gorge Rocket Club will hold its annual rocket launch at 10 a.m. at Westside Elementary. Rockets were built prior to the launch at Hood River Hobbies.

And the Turkey Trot Fun Run, a fundraiser for Mosier School, happens at the Mark O. Hatfield East visitor’s center; more at www.mosiershool.com or on Facebook.

Blood donors new and returning are reminded that the annual Thanksgiving blood drive at the Hood River Elks Lodge will be Friday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The lodge is located at Third and Cascade streets.

The need is critical: During September and October, the Red Cross collected more than 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed, said a Red Cross press release.

Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Also on Friday, The Dalles Chamber of Commerce hosts is annual Starlight Parade through downtown The Dalles, beginning at 6 p.m. A tree lighting event will begin after the parade at 7 p.m.