Tickets on sale for Trail Band ‘Farewell Christmas Concert Tour’

The Trail Band will perform their Farewell Christmas Concert Tour program on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Hood River Middle School Auditorium. The concert will feature traditional and original holiday and Christmas music from different cultures.

The concert is a fundraiser for the Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF); the band has played in Hood River 18 of the past 25 years. The Hood River Middle School Auditorium will be decorated for the holidays, and three baskets of gift items will be raffled off. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or six for $25.



Tickets are on sale at Waucoma Bookstore in Hood River and at Klindt’s Bookstore in The Dalles, $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

The Trail Band was formed by Marv Ross in 1991 at the request of the Oregon Trail Council to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Oregon Trail. The band recorded traditional folk tunes and Native American melodies and created the album, “Voices from the Oregon Trail.” The band received two awards for their contributions to history, education and music.

In 1994, the Trail Band created a new show, Christmas with the Trail Band — a holiday concert reminiscent of the parlor orchestras and town-square brass bands of the last century. Originally produced as a television special for OPB, this concert became an annual tradition for thousands during the holidays for the past 25 years, said a press release. The band has released 13 albums.

Trail Band musicians include Marv and Rindy Ross, the guitar and vocal core of the hit 1980s band from Portland, Quarterflash. Their initial album went platinum and the band later toured with Elton John, Linda Ronstadt and the Beach Boys. The musicians play an assortment of instruments, including flageolet and fluegelhorn.

In 2017-18, the Hood River County Education Foundation provided more than $176,000 directly to local schools, students and teachers, in college scholarships, teaching grants, support for middle school sports and activities and other educational enrichment programs. Anyone wanting to start a scholarship or make a contribution may call 541-387-5713 or go to www.hrcef.org/donate. Annual HRCEF memberships start at $35.