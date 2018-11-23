Service Announcement for Nov. 24 edition: Marjorie Franklin

Hood River News logo

As of Friday, November 23, 2018

Marjorie Franklin

Marjorie Eleanor Franklin, age 92, a resident of The Dalles Ore., passed away Nov. 17, 2018, at a local care facility. Services are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1 with viewing 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., with funeral to follow at 1 a.m. at the Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel. Burial will be at IOOF Cemetery, Three Mile Road.

