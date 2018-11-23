Church News for Nov. 24 edition

TD Worship Choir performs

The Dalles Worship Choir, consisting of approximately 45 members from nine churches, will present its 15th annual Christmas Concert Series under the direction of Shawn Lutz at four churches in The Dalles:

Nov. 30 — Calvary Baptist Church, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 — First Christian Church, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 — Gateway Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 — Covenant Christian Church, 5:30 p.m.

This year’s concert, “Wonderful Love,” is a compilation of various gospel songs put together with narration, scripture and testimony. Soloists are Laura Johnson, Noah Holloran, Colleen Worrell, Lutz, Bob Ford, Keith Robison, Connie Ford, Kay Pratt, and Mike Lutz. The concerts are free, with an offering taken during each to further the ministry of the group.

Immanuel mini golf continues this weekend

Immanuel Lutheran, located at the corner of Ninth and State, continues its 18-hole glow in the dark mini golf course Friday and Saturday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Hours are 5-8 p.m. on Friday and 2-8 p.m. on Saturday. Cost is $5 per person; the course is family-friendly and suitable for all ages. All proceeds will go towards the church’s middle school and high school youth programs. More at ImmanuelHR.org.

Bazaar at St. Mark’s Dec. 1

Holiday decor and gifts for all ages, including special items for men and for pets, will be featured at the annual Holiday Bazaar at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.



Complete your shopping list with unique gifts, stocking stuffers and baked goods. The church is located on the corner of 11th and Eugene streets.

Hanukkah Party Dec. 6

Join the Hood River Havurah Thursday, Dec. 6 in the Sprint/Baker Gallery at the White Salmon Valley Community Library from 5-6 p.m. for a Hanukkah Party.

Hood River Havurah welcomes the greater Gorge community to come learn about this annual festival of lights while enjoying light appetizers, crafts and kids activities.

“Hanukkah is much like Christmas in that it is enjoyed by both non-religious and religious people in the Jewish culture,” said a press release. “At its heart, it’s a holiday about bringing people together, remembering the past, eating good food and having fun. It commemorates the struggle of ancient Jews to restore the Temple of Jerusalem after their religion had been outlawed. Like Christmas, Hanukkah celebrates hope and light at the darkest time of the year. Hanukkah is an eight-day celebration that begins this year on Dec. 2. We look forward to sharing this fun holiday and celebrating the diversity of our community.”

To learn more, email hoodriverhavurah@gmail.com.

Spirit of Grace holds craft sale Dec. 7-8

Spirit of Grace Church, a Methodist and Lutheran partnership, will hold its annual Happy Hands Christmas Craft and Bake Sale on Dec. 7-8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

A Cookie Walk will be held on Saturday. Find knitted items and Christmas gifts.