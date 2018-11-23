Letters to the Editor for November 24

Fair questions

In response to Kenneth Ebi (Our Readers Write, Nov. 21), Kenneth, when did asking honest, direct questions of a politician become “mud-slinging” or the “slipping of journalistic standards”?

The fact is, Mr. Walden has been phoning in his representation of Hood River County as well as the other left-leaning counties in his district for years now. As a matter of fact, Ron Wyden has been to Hood River and conducted town halls more than Mr. Walden!

Mr. Walden did not honor his promise to debate Ms. Skinner or to hold the town halls in Hood River. I believe it is more than fair to ask why he decided not to honor those promises.

As for your comment about the Hood River News and the Second District: Yes, Mr. Walden won the election fairly handily, but the Hood River News is a “local” newspaper in a county that had the highest percentage of eligible voters turn out in the state and voted in favor of Ms. McLeod-Skinner, 64 percent to Mr. Walden’s 34 percent.

It seems to me that (editor) Kirby Neumann-Rea was asking questions the majority of his readers would like to hear the answers to.

Peter Dallman

Hood River

Legal powers

Virtually every week, President Trump acts outside his constitutional rights by tweeting about our courts’ interpretation of U.S. law. Every educated American knows the Constitution purposely separates the presidential power from the courts and congress so no one person or group has the power to dominate our country.



President James Madison is considered the Father of the Constitution because he wrote much of it with specific rationale in mind. Madison wrote, “Ambition must be made to counteract ambition,” meaning every effort must be made to prevent a leader from becoming too ambitious and powerful.



People have come to America for hundreds of years to escape tyranny and unfair leadership from rulers who did whatever they pleased. President Trump’s words suggest a rather limited knowledge of the U.S. Constitution or our laws despite his expensive private education and a desire to live in “a nation of laws.”

People may support our president for different personal reasons. However, If you care about our existing laws, freedom and democracy, you may want to worry less about #Fake News and Twitter feeds and review your knowledge of history.

Hundreds of examples exist to confirm my claims, even through Fox News-approved sources.

Steve Kaplan

Hood River

Shuepbach’s shine

I see that Lynne Schuepbach was one of the victims of the Paradise Fire.

I want to go on record as saying that during the eight years I taught at the high school, she was the most important person there, more so than any teacher or administrator and by a long shot.

Lynne did everything —graphics, other assorted jobs and she found time to do work outside of her assigned job. Many times, she worked late to finish something she was not being paid to do. And she did it cheerfully, with obvious love for everybody who crossed her path. She proved to me that patience is a form of love and inspired many of us to try to be better at that.

I could not say more emphatically that without any doubt on my part, she was “the straw that stirs the drink” and the real heart of Hood River Valley High during the nineties. Maybe some others can attest to that?

Bob Williams

Hood River

Walden won’t listen

In Mr. Ebi’s letter to the editor last week, he criticized an editorial written about our representative, Greg Walden. I am always amazed at how supporters of Mr. Walden seem to twist or ignore facts to prove their position.

First, let’s look at some truth about how much was spent on campaigns:

While his opponent spent just under a million on her campaign, Walden spent almost $4 and raised over $5 million (open secrets.com). And while researching where that funding came from, over 80 percent of Walden’s was from out of state.

Then we can look at Walden’s lack of a promised town hall meeting in Hood River — and in his words, he called the ones he held previously “weaponized” and claimed paid protesters filled them. Indeed, just like Mr. Trump, Mr. Walden seems to think anyone who disagrees with him is either paid to do so, or their voices of frustration and outrage a “weapon.”

Interesting choice of words coming from someone with an A-plus rating from the NRA.

Editorials are indeed subjective in nature, but all true journalists base their opinions on verifiable facts. The fact is, under republican leadership, our constitutional rights to freedom of the press and free speech is under attack. And Mr. Walden has not stood up to protect those rights, nor does he bother to listen to or respond to his constituents who voice their concerns to his office.

I for one appreciated the editorial.



Lori Hukari

Hood River