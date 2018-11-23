Meadows: Forecast favorable for limited weekend opening

Three different storms are aligned to deliver an early season punch — with one to two feet of snow possible Wednesday into Saturday at Mt. Hood Meadows, resort officials stated in a Wednesday email.

“And if the storm delivers as forecast, we expect to open for preview days over Thanksgiving weekend,” announced Meadows’ Dave Tragethon.

Grooming machines are lined up and ready to harvest parking lot snow and transport it to the base area, to build lift ramps and fortify the base. This operation will begin as soon as enough snow has fallen in the parking lot to plow it into piles and load it into the specialized transport equipment, including two dump truck-like vehicles (one on a Sno-Cat and one on a rubber tired vehicle) as well as the dump trailer that allows for high-capacity hauling.

“This is a tricky storm as there is some possible rain mixed into the snow — so timing is everything. It looks like Thanksgiving Day may be the snowiest and crews will begin snow hauling and prep work. Friday will most likely be the big preparation day, with fingers crossed for preview days on Saturday and Sunday,” said Tragethon.

The specific lifts that will be operating or terrain that will be opened will be determined by Friday. Meadows has had preview days that were limited to just the Buttercup Lift, or as many as three high speed quads in the past. The operating schedule will be posted on the conditions page, along with updates on the blog.

Tragethon said that Meadows officials are, “Thankful for this storm, for our dedicated crew and for all of our guests who have been anxiously waiting and literally dancing up a storm! Your prayers and snow dances are working!”