Port to hold off on capital improvement spending for now

Port announces week-long delays for bridge maintenance Motorists should look for single-lane closures of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 26 and continuing throughout the week until work is complete. This is required, semi-annual maintenance welding that is done to repair cracks in the steel grate of the bridge deck. The work must occur during dry, bright weather for visibility. Flaggers will direct traffic on the bridge and motorists are urged to drive slowly for worker safety. Motorists should plan for significant delays of up to 30 minutes in both directions during the daylight hours Monday through Friday that week. For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.

The port will hold off on investing in improvements to the current bridge over the next couple years as it focuses on progressing the bridge replacement project, but delaying those capital improvements could cause some concerns.

The port reviewed its 10-year financial investment plan at its Fall Planning Session on Tuesday and discussed decreasing the amount of capital improvement put into the current bridge, since the bridge replacement project is in the works.

“High capital investment in the bridge will decrease available funds for bridge replacement or decrease the port’s general reserve funds …” said Chief Financial Officer Fred Kowell in a commission memo. “Alternatively, a period of low capital spending may mean getting behind of important capital projects that maintain the safety and longevity of the bridge.”

According to a summary included in the port’s 10-year financial model, the port spent roughly $807,479 in capital improvements to the bridge in 2018 and plans on spending just over $1.1 million on projects in 2019, but capital investment drops by about half in 2020 and 2021, with the two years together totaling about $1.2 million.

“We’re trying to see what the success is with the progress on the bridge replacement,” said Exeirector Michael McElwee.

However, if the replacement project does stall for some reason, “a rapid increase in capital spending will be required to maintain the existing facility,” said Kowell.

The financial model shows investment rising back up to just under $1.2 million in 2022, $2.8 million in 2023 and a jumping as high as $7.2 million in the following years.

Facilities Maintenance Manager John Mann expressed some concerns concerning the longevity of the bridge, and how it would hold up when capital investment goes down.



“We do everything in our power to keep that bridge functioning well, but it was built in 1924 and it’s tired,” he said.

If the bridge suffers a catastrophic event such as an earthquake — or even a significant crash — “there is the potential that we would have to live without the bridge tomorrow,” Mann said.

McElwee said that the port does have insurance on the bridge, so “we would likely be okay” if something catastrophic did happen; and the replacement process could potentially be sped up should the current bridge become unusable.

If the project continues to follow its current schedule, it will take approximately nine more years to finish.

Community members and stakeholders have repeatedly expressed frustration with the length of the replacement project and have urged the port to look for ways to speed up the process.

Commissioner Brian Shortt asked how long physical construction of the new bridge would take if they began today; and Greenwood answered that the engineers’ best estimate is two to three years. However, Communications Manager Genevieve Scholl added, “We haven’t built a (construction) model assuming there’s no (current) bridge.”

A recent series of inspections revealed some major structural problems with the current bridge, most significantly: Damaged guardrail posts; distortion of some of the plates that bear on the rocker bearing pins (pieces that help displace movement on the bridge); and loose stringers (long structural pieces attached to the floor beams).

Mann said that his primary concern is the metal deck plates that form the surface of the bridge. “We’re holding them (the deck plates) together, but they’re failing,” he said.

The port currently goes out semi-annually to repair cracks in the deck plates and McElwee said that so long as that continues, and the decks don’t start deteriorating any faster, the port can hold out on investing in a long-term solution.

The commission came to a consensus that — contingent on the safety of the bridge — the port should spend less on capital improvement for the next couple years and focus on the replacement project.

The project is currently in its first phase, finishing the Final Environmental Impact Study and other National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) requirements, which is expected to be completed in early 2021. After that, the project moves on into planning phases and pre-construction, with physical construction anticipated to start in 2026.

The port is currently working on reviewing and updating previous studies and will continue to collaborate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the member tribes of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, and other local, state and federal agencies. The first open house on the project is anticipated to take place sometime in December.