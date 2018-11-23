Santa Claus is coming to town: where to find him

‘Tis the season for holiday lights, visits with Santa and holiday songs — and there are plenty of opportunities for all in the coming weeks. Below is a sampling of some of the activities planned in the spirit of the holidays; check the print edition for updated lists in the coming weeks.

Nov. 24

The season kicks off Nov. 24 at Columbia Gorge Hotel and Spa with a free holiday grounds lighting event beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy complementary cookies, hot drinks and carols. Lights go on at 6:30 p.m., and everyone will be welcome to stroll the grounds.

Nov. 30

Stevenson has its caroling and tree lighting event Nov. 30 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Courthouse Plaza. Tree lighting will be at 6:55 p.m., with a Starlight Parade at 7 p.m.

Dec. 1

West Side Fire District’s Rockford Fire Station will host the annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 1 from 8-11 a.m.

Later in the day, get photos with Santa at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The photos are free, but canned food, unwrapped toys or a monetary donation is requested, as this is a fundraiser for the Hood River County Christmas Project. The event is co-sponsored by Eye Opener Lions Club.

Dec. 2

Cascade Locks City Hall — also known as Santa’s Workshop — will be the scene of a Santa Social on Dec. 2 from 3-5 p.m. Enjoy cookies and punch, make Christmas crafts and pose for a free picture with Santa. (Santa, incidentally, will arrive promptly at 3:10 p.m. with Mrs. Claus and the elves.)

Dec. 6

Hood River Havurah welcomes the community to its Community Hanukkah Party on Dec. 6 from 5-6 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library Sprint/Baker Gallery. Everyone is invited; for more information, see page A5, Church News.

Dec. 7

Hood River’s annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting through downtown is Dec. 7; the parade begins at 6 p.m. on Oak and Seventh (if you want to enter a float, check in is from 5-6 p.m.). Tree lighting at Overlook Memorial Park follows.

Dec. 8

Festival of Trees Community Day is Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles.

View more than 25 decorated Christmas trees and vote for the “People’s Choice” award winner. The Dalles Dance Academy will perform at 10 a.m. The event will also serve as a toy drive drop off spot for children and teens in foster care through the CASA program; bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift item.

Santa will also make an appearance, and photos are $5 each, benefiting the Kiwanis Children’s Literacy Program.

Dec. 15

Santa will read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” at the Columbia Gorge Hotel and Spa on Dec. 16 beginning at 6 p.m. Candy canes and photos will follow — bring a donation for the FISH Food Bank.

Dec. 22

Columbia Gorge Dance Academy presents “Alice and Winterland” on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Hood River Middle School auditorium. Admission is a donation of canned food or other items for FISH.