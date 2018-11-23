Sheriff Log, Nov. 5 to 13

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 7 — Country Club Road, 1000 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Nov. 10 — Odell Highway, 3000 block — Criminal mischief reported. A male was subsequently arrested and lodged at NORCOR for criminal mischief.
Nov. 12 — booth Hill Road, 4400 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 8 — Hood River — Juvenile arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 6 — Orchard Road — Motorcycle crash reported. The driver sustained injuries from the crash.
Nov. 12 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Deputy conducted a traffic stop. The driver was found to be operating a motor vehicle with his license revoked. The driver was arrested and lodged at NORCOR (felony driving while suspended).
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 8 — Sterling Place — Deputy investigated a probation violation.
Theft or burglary:
Nov. 8 — Cooper Spur Road — Theft and trespass reported in Parkdale.
Nov. 8 — Dee Highway, 5500 block — Burglary reported.
Nov. 12 — Gilhouley Drive — Stolen gate and dump site reported on private property.
Other:
Nov. 5 — State Street, 300 block — Male transported to NORCOR, where he was booked on multiple charges stemming from a Hood River City Police chase.
Nov. 5 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile female transported to NORCOR at the request of the juvenile department.
Nov. 8 — Parkdale — A reporting person stated that a flare was seen deployed n the east side of Mount Hood (search and rescue).
Nov. 9 — Fir Mountain Road, 2500 block — Unattended death reported.
Nov. 12 — Cloud Cap Campground — Deputy assisted in a search and rescue operation in Parkdale.
Nov. 13 — Highway 35, 5799 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on several charges stemming from a search warrant.
Nov. 13 — Fletcher Drive, 3800 block — Found property in Odell collected.
