Sheriff Log, Nov. 5 to 13

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 7 — Country Club Road, 1000 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Nov. 10 — Odell Highway, 3000 block — Criminal mischief reported. A male was subsequently arrested and lodged at NORCOR for criminal mischief.

Nov. 12 — booth Hill Road, 4400 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 8 — Hood River — Juvenile arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 6 — Orchard Road — Motorcycle crash reported. The driver sustained injuries from the crash.

Nov. 12 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Deputy conducted a traffic stop. The driver was found to be operating a motor vehicle with his license revoked. The driver was arrested and lodged at NORCOR (felony driving while suspended).

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 8 — Sterling Place — Deputy investigated a probation violation.

Theft or burglary:

Nov. 8 — Cooper Spur Road — Theft and trespass reported in Parkdale.

Nov. 8 — Dee Highway, 5500 block — Burglary reported.

Nov. 12 — Gilhouley Drive — Stolen gate and dump site reported on private property.

Other:

Nov. 5 — State Street, 300 block — Male transported to NORCOR, where he was booked on multiple charges stemming from a Hood River City Police chase.

Nov. 5 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile female transported to NORCOR at the request of the juvenile department.

Nov. 8 — Parkdale — A reporting person stated that a flare was seen deployed n the east side of Mount Hood (search and rescue).

Nov. 9 — Fir Mountain Road, 2500 block — Unattended death reported.

Nov. 12 — Cloud Cap Campground — Deputy assisted in a search and rescue operation in Parkdale.

Nov. 13 — Highway 35, 5799 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on several charges stemming from a search warrant.

Nov. 13 — Fletcher Drive, 3800 block — Found property in Odell collected.