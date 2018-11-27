Death Notices for Nov. 28 edition: Gladys Pierce, John Junker, Carol Oberlitner, Betty Bartles, and Hoss Campbell

Gladys Pierce
Gladys L. Pierce passed away on Nov. 22, 2018, at The Hampton at Salmon Creek in Vancouver, Wash. Gladys was born on Jan. 26, 1937, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Junker
John Alford Junker passed away on Nov. 21, 2018, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. John was born on Feb. 11, 1954, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carol Oberlitner
Carol A. Oberlitner passed away on Nov. 21, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Carol was born on Jan. 25, 1954, and was 64 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Betty Bartles
Betty Joy Bartles passed away on Nov. 25, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Betty was born on Oct. 1, 1927, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Hoss Campbell
Laurie “Hoss” Hartman Campbell passed away with family by his side on Nov. 19, 2018, at Portland’s St. Vincent Medical Center. Hoss was born on Aug. 7, 1938, and was 80 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment