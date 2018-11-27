Death Notices for Nov. 28 edition: Gladys Pierce, John Junker, Carol Oberlitner, Betty Bartles, and Hoss Campbell

Gladys Pierce

Gladys L. Pierce passed away on Nov. 22, 2018, at The Hampton at Salmon Creek in Vancouver, Wash. Gladys was born on Jan. 26, 1937, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore.

John Junker

John Alford Junker passed away on Nov. 21, 2018, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. John was born on Feb. 11, 1954, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles.

Carol Oberlitner

Carol A. Oberlitner passed away on Nov. 21, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Carol was born on Jan. 25, 1954, and was 64 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore.

Betty Bartles

Betty Joy Bartles passed away on Nov. 25, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Betty was born on Oct. 1, 1927, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.

Hoss Campbell

Laurie "Hoss" Hartman Campbell passed away with family by his side on Nov. 19, 2018, at Portland's St. Vincent Medical Center. Hoss was born on Aug. 7, 1938, and was 80 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore.