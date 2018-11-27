Official results: Chuck Thomsen re-elected to Dist. 26

Sen. Chuck Thomsen is the official winner of the State Senate Dist. 26 race.
In Nov. 6 General Election ballot counts certified on Monday, the Pine Grove Republican emerged with 29,472 votes to Democrat Chrissy Reitz’s 29,263, a 209-vote difference that works out to a margin of 50.11 percent to 49.76, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.
The .35 percent gap is tight, but not enough to call for an automatic recount. That threshold is .20 percent (correcting a previously-reported threshold).
Reitz won in Hood River County, 6,583 to 4,218, a 60.91 to 39.03 margin.
See Dec. 1 edition for full Official Results from Hood River County.
