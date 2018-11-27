Service Announcement for Nov. 28 edition: Kelly Bowers

Kelly Bowers

Kelly Maureen Bowers passed away on Nov. 25, 2018, at her home in Hood River, Ore., at the age of 50. She was born on Feb. 1, 1968 in, Mansfield, Ohio, and moved to Hood River in 1978. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1619 Tucker Road, Hood River.