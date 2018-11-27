Entertainment Update for Nov. 28 edition

Plays for Non-profits holds auditions for ‘Pygmalion’ Plays for Non-Profits announces auditions for a Reader’s Theater production of “Pygmalion,” George Bernard Shaw’s classic comedy, on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9-11 a.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. Set in Victorian England, it follows the story of Eliza Doolittle, an uneducated flower girl, who enlists support from the eminent Professor Henry Higgins to help her “talk more genteel” — with hilarious results, said Director Lynda Dallman. Shaw’s play was first staged in 1913 and has been adapted many times since, most notably as the musical, “My Fair Lady.” A total of nine actors are needed: Two women ages 18-25 Three women ages 30-60 One man age 18-25 Three men ages 40-60 Performance dates are scheduled for March 14-15 and March 29-31, with January workshops and February rehearsals to prepare actors for performances. For more information or to preview the script, contact Lynda.dallman@gma....

Tracy Klas at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Nov. 30: Tracy Klas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (solo, singer/song writer)

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Big River Blues returns to Zim’s

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Nov. 30: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 4: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

‘D.J.’ Fergie, Bill Hornibrook at TD Eagles

Each Friday evening starting at 8 p.m. after Bingo, The Dalles Eagles Lodge will have music and karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge. On Saturday, Dec. 1, it’s Karaoke Night with D.J. Fergie, starting at 7 p.m. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests. Enjoy the music or sing a few yourself!

The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Down Home Christmas Dec. 14

Enjoy a concert of holiday-themed home-grown music by the Gorge Sinfonietta, Voci Choir and special guests, The June Bug Boys, on Friday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., both at the Hood River Middle School auditorium.

The program includes the Nutcracker Suite, selections from Handel’s Messiah, audience singalong carols and folk and American roots music by Aaron Keim, Larry Wyatt, Kerry Williams and Ryan Kolberg.



Come 30 minutes before the concert to meet Santa. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association members, available at the door or through gorgeorchestra.org.

Tim Mayer at Columbia Gorge Hotel

Tim Mayer is on piano and vocals Friday and Saturday at the Columbia Gorge Hotel in the Valentino Bar from 6-10 p.m. Stop by to enjoy the lights, the music and the holiday trimmings.

Austrian Holiday Concert Dec. 1

The Adult Center Theater presents an Austrian Holiday Sing Along featuring The Riedl Family and Friends on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy bratwurst, strudel and cider and enjoy songs of the season like “Edelweiss,” “The Cuckoo Bird,” “High on a Hill Top,” “Silent Night” and more. As a thank-you to the community for supporting the Meals on Wheels Program there is no charge, but seating is limited. To reserve your seat, stop by the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Way or call 541-386-2060, or email actthegorge@gmail.com.

Aaron Meyer plays United Way benefit Dec. 2

The ninth annual United Way Holiday Benefit Concert featuring Aaron Meyer and his six-piece band returns to Best Western Plus Hood River Inn on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. with special guest vocalists The Brown Sisters. Proceeds benefit United Way. Tickets are $25 (12 and under $15) and preferred VIP seating options available at Waucoma Bookstore or unitedway@gorge.net.

The Dalles Worship Choir performs

With 45 members from nine different churches, The Dalles Worship Choir will present its 15th annual Christmas Concert Series under the direction of Shawn Lutz, at four local churches. This year’s concert, “Wonderful Love,” is a compilation of various gospel songs put together with narration, scripture and testimony. Soloists are Laura Johnson, Noah Holloran, Colleen Worrell, Shawn Lutz, Bob Ford, Keith Robison, Connie Ford, Kay Pratt and Mike Lutz. Join the choir as they open the Christmas season. All concerts are in The Dalles and are free to the public with an offering taken to further the ministry of this group.



Friday, Nov. 30, Calvary Baptist Church, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2, First Christian Church, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7, Gateway Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9, at Covenant Christian Church, 5:30 p.m.

‘Six Appeal’ in TD concert Dec. 11

The Mid-Columbia Community Concert series presents vocal ensemble “Six Appeal” on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School. “With musical prowess and sharp comedic timing, Six Appeal has the energy and vitality of a rock band. This a cappella group will take you on a journey that covers multiple decades and genres of music, from classic oldies and current hits to catchy original tunes,” said a press release. The group will present their “Ugly Sweater Party” and the audience is encouraged to wear their ugliest holiday sweater for a chance to win a prize. Tickets and season ticket information at www.mccca.info.

‘Snowy Nap’ author, book signing Dec. 8

New York Times bestselling children’s author and illustrator Jan Brett will be at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River for a presentation and book signing on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Brett will be discussing her new book, “The Snowy Nap,” a prequel to the book “The Hat.” In “The Snowy Nap,” Brett’s character Hedgie discovers the magic of winter. Tickets for this event are $3 each and are available at Waucoma Bookstore. Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Columbia Center for the Arts.



Fur Ball benefit Dec. 1

Come to the “Fur Ball,” a benefit for Home At Last Humane Society, to be held on Saturday, Dec. 1 at The Dalles Country Club. Cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, a silent auction and a paddle raise. Holiday attire is requested. Tickets are $50 each and are available at Home At Last Animal Shelter, Klindt’s Bookstore or the Dalles Country Club.

For further information, contact Home At Last at 541-296-5189.

Live music at The Ruins

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.

Nov. 27: The Groove Cabin (local rock) with Henry Fields

Friday, Nov. 30: Glitterfox (Kumari movie premiere)

Dec. 4: Melissa Kassab (folk)

Dec. 11: Robert Sarazin Blake & The Put-it-all-down-in-a-letters

Dec. 18: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf

The Ruins is part of Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

‘Hootin‘ In The Hood!’ open mic Mondays

A new open mic series called Hootin’ In The Hood! happens on Mondays, from 6:30-9:30 at The Back Room at The Ruins. Organizer Scot Bergeron says, “We’re aiming for a ‘listening room’ type of event, where the audience is encouraged to keep chatter to a minimum and have the focus be on the music.” Limit three songs, acoustic instruments only (except for bass).

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

CGDC Holiday Open House Dec. 1

Mark your calendar for the annual Holiday Open House at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a non-perishable food item, blanket, or winter coat to donate to local families. It is free museum admission all day, with complimentary cookies and hot cocoa or cider. There will be raptors outside in the exhibit area 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, 541-296-8600.

Entertainment listings can be sent to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.