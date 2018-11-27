Fundraiser concert to benefit TDHS Band Program

A fundraising concert for The Dalles High School Jazz Band program will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, 7-9 p.m. at The Riv Café.

The concert is part of the Live Sessions community music series showcasing local musicians and benefiting non-profit organizations.

The concert will feature performances by the The Dalles High School Jazz Band, the Ananas and the Papas, and Mark Reynolds.

“The aim of the series is to highlight some of the work done in our community by non-profit organizations and bring people together,” said event organizer Lu Seapy. “A night of excellent music is a great way to do that.”

The show will be held at The Riv Café, 401 E 10th St., The Dalles from 7-9 pm.

Cost is $5 for adults, $2 for youth under 17, or individuals can bring a plate of treats and enter free of charge.

Each artist will perform a 20-minute set. Interested individuals/groups and local non-profit organizations wishing to partner as an event host should contact tdlivesessions@gmail.com.

TDHS Jazz Band will be performing at The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center on Dec. 1 from 12:30-1 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.