Letters to the Editor, Nov. 28 edition

What a meal means

On Nov. 24, a Channel 6 show spoke to all folks there are: A man asked how a meal can make a holiday. Plain enough, we thought. He talked with those with no home. “Have you ever slept on the street?” he asked. “Gone without a meal?”

They told him, if it rains on you and rains a few days, you don’t dry out, your clothes don’t dry out. If you have a blanket, it doesn’t dry out.

What was no meal like? “Life went down more and more, meant less and less. I didn’t know where there was food. I didn’t have hope.”

Union Gospel Mission took them in, gave them hope, care. Bill wanted to know what UGM is; me, too.



Union Gospel Mission can make a meal for $2.17 and it changed these folks’ lives ... I’m putting my pennies and dimes in a dish, and when they make $2.17 or more, they’ll go to UGM. Anybody can. It won’t take anything away from our community.

Donna J. Gray-Davis

Hood River

No killing contests

Did you know that there are killing contests in Oregon?

Burns, Ore., is conducting one Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, and it is branded as the “Young Farmers and Ranchers First Annual Coyote Hunting Tournament.” The name of the game is for the winning team to accumulate the most dead biomass. This is a complete absurdity and should offend the most ethical of hunters and non-hunters alike across our state.

California and Vermont are the only states in the union that have so far banned such atrocities at the statewide level and it is time for Oregon to become the third. These events are done for entertainment, prizes and fun.

Teaching young and developing farmers and ranchers that gratuitous violence is acceptable is ethically and morally indefensible in addition to promoting the idea that our state’s wildlife is disposable. In addition to coyotes, non-target animals such as mountain lions, bobcats, foxes and wolves are casualties as well in addition to other non-target wildlife and companion animals.

As an Oregon resident, you can copy and paste the following link into your browser and send messages to the appropriate recipients that this is a shameful practice and should be banned immediately: bit.ly/2zcvfAy.

Nathan Smith

Hood River

New Marshall plan?

Mar a Lago, Donald J. Trump’s resort in the Miami area, has 70 guest workers with H1B visas. They are critical to the operation there as they are needed for cheap labor, $10.33 to $13.34 per hour.



Meanwhile, on the West Coast, we find refugees at our southern border trying to escape with their lives, wanting to seek asylum in our country. They are greeted at a border that was completely sealed at San Diego for hours this weekend, and with tear gas for men, women and, unfortunately, children trying to enter, done for all the world to see.



Tear gas is against international law in situations like this, according to several newsfeeds.

In the meantime, nothing is being done about our immigration laws, and nothing is being done to make it safe for these people to have a decent life in their home countries.



After World War II, we had the Marshall Plan. It rebuilt much of Europe and stabilized those countries. Where is the Marshall Plan for Central America?

The reason there isn’t one is the desire for cheap labor here in the states. I suspect that’s also the reason we don’t do anything about our immigration policies.

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

Yes to housing

Working for the Next Door, I visited families who had a new baby and needed advocacy to find housing, food, medical coverage, parenting coaching and getting their child into Head Start.

It usually took one to three years to get housing due to a shortage of affordable housing in Hood River. Stable housing helps parents provide a healthy and secure family life for their children. Parents who have stable housing can get jobs, pay the bills, put food on the table, read to their children, teach healthy living habits, attend school and not worry about becoming homeless.

Since 2008, the Mid-Columbia Housing Authority and Columbia Cascade Housing Corp. have worked diligently to develop design and planning, approved by the City of Hood River, to build affordable housing at the site of Morrison Park. There has been a concerted effort to preserve three acres for park and two acres for affordable housing. The housing project would provide 65 homes to low income families in the community.

I have lived in Hood River County for 30 years and have not even once walked into Morrison Park. We have so many nice parks in the community.

Now is time to build affordable housing in the City of Hood River. In the recent election, voters approved Measure 102, which gives non-profit organizations the ability to develop affordable housing, by 63 percent. This approval shows support by the community for affordable housing. We all know how difficult it is to find property for affordable housing in Hood River County.

While raising kids and working here, I had the words on the back of my to car, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Let’s be a village to be proud of who works together to provide affordable housing to 65 families in Hood River.

Please call City of Hood River Manager Rachael Fuller at 541-387-5252 to express support of the development of affordable housing for Morrison Park. Also, one can email Fuller at r.fuller@cityofhoodriver.com to express support.

Parents and children need housing. We want our local children to be safe, thriving, and grow up to be productive, responsible adults.



Nancy Johanson Paul

Hood River