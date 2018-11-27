Port reviews waterfront paid parking plan’s first summer

Winter Rates, effective through March 2019 Zone 1 (Nichols Basin): $1 per hour with a maximum four-hour stay. Zone 2 (North First Street): $1 per hour with no maximum stay. Zone 3 (East Portway Ave.): $1 per hour with a maximum four-hour stay. Zone 4 (Event Site): Passes only. Zone 5 (West Jensen Parking lot.): $1 per hour with a maximum eight-hour stay. Zone 6 (West Portway Ave.): No passenger vehicles. Truck parking only. City-owned streets (North Second Street, North Eighth Street and the center blocks of Portway Avenue): Free to park with a maximum three-hour stay.

With summer over, the Port of Hood River reflects on the waterfront paid parking plan’s first few months.

“After five months of operation, (port) staff considers the plan a success,” said Executive Director Michael McElwee in a report presented to the Port Commission during their Fall Planning Session last week. “Public acceptance was mostly neutral or positive, and financial performance met expectations even though it was in effect for only about eight high-use weeks.”

The report consisted of a financial summary from the plan’s start in late June through Oct. 31, as well as some recommended changes to the plan for next year.

During this period, the port made approximately $93,404 in revenue; of that, $60,229 was from parking fees (kiosk payments), $6,570 was from fines and $25,255 was from an increase in parking pass sales.

“When we started advertising the parking plan … we saw a significant increase in parking pass sales,” McElwee said at the planning session. “So, I attribute that to the fact that we now have a paid parking plan for the street.”

McElwee said that the port can expect an increase in revenue next year because the plan will be operating the entire year, whereas this year, implementation did not start until June and they did not enforce during the transition.

The port spent approximately $149,525 in capital investments to get the parking plan started; of that, $74,042 was for pay stations, $18,352 was for signage, $7,718 was for painting curbs and marking parking spaces, and $45,663 went to a contract with Duncan Solutions for enforcement software and equipment.



Next year, the port anticipates spending another $24,000 in parking meters, $5,000 in signage and $3,000 for painting curbs and marking spaces.

McElwee anticipates that, in two and a half years or so, the port will have raised enough revenue to paid off all of its capital investment into the parking plan and have a net income of approximately $80,000, “and that is on target,” he said.

“All of the funds will help offset the significant cost of maintaining trails and recreation sites on the waterfront.”

While its first summer went well, “Next summer, we want to make sure we’re making course corrections,” McElwee said, so that the plan operates more smoothly and is easier for the public to understand.

“We made some aspects of this (plan) too complicated,” he said, referring specifically to the six different numbered zones, each with its own separate rules and rates.

For summer 2019, he recommended consolidating Zones 2 and 3, improving signage and establishing uniform pricing, $1.75, across all of the zones. He also recommended clarifying definitions for complaint dismissals.

Enforcement also needs to be improved and better-coordinated, he said, especially for events.

Fourth of July will continue to be unenforced, and free parking signs will be posted.

“Fourth of July, you get a lot of untraditional users,” said Commission President Hoby Streich, referring to the locals and visitors who use the area during the holiday, as opposed to the water-sports enthusiasts that usually populate the Event Site.

The parking plan was primarily targeted towards tourists and water sports enthusiasts who heavily use the area in the summer, but McElwee proposed implementing winter paid parking in the Event Site, to include skiers who park at the Event Site to take the Mt. Hood Meadows free shuttle. He proposed charging $5/day to park in the Event Site lot and raising the price of parking passes, but extending their use so that they cover the whole year.

To accommodate this extension, he recommended adding two kiosks at the Event Site. A kiosk will also be installed in Nichols Basin.

These proposed changes will take place before April 2019.

For more information on the waterfront paid parking plan, visit the port’s website at https://portofhoodriver.com/waterfront-recreation/waterfront-parking/. Parking complaints can also be paid or disputed online.

