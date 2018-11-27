School District starts boundary review survey

In mid-December, Hood River County School District will start conducting research in anticipation of a school boundary review process, said a press release.

The district will survey families to determine expectations and values across the county before a formal community engagement process involving community members and school principals begins in late winter.

Recent construction has expanded capacity at multiple Hood River County schools, enabling the Hood River County School District to ease overcrowding at others. The timing of a boundary review process also anticipates and aligns with the timeline for opening the new May Street Elementary in the fall of 2019.

From the first committee meeting in late winter until recommendation to the school board, the boundary review process will take approximately two months, said the press release. In that time, a committee of community members will meet several times, the district will host two open houses and community members will have the opportunity to submit feedback virtually.

Once the process begins, regular updates will be posted to www.hoodriver.k12.or.us.