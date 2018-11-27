SHERIFF LOG, Nov. 16 to 24

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 18 — Neal Creek Road — Menacing reported.
Nov. 20 — Cooper Dam Road — Juvenile female arrested for assault IV and reckless endangerment.
Nov. 24 — Riverview Drive, Cascade Locks — Domestic violence assault reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 16 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pine Grove. One driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and released to family.
Nov. 17 — Fir Mountain Road near Wells Drive — Deputy responded to a report of a single vehicle motor crash. The male driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving before being released to family.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 18 — Wyeth Road, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a single vehicle crash. The driver was cited for reckless driving and released.
Nov. 20 — Eastside Road, 2400 block — Person driving while suspended reported to have been seen the previous day.
Nov. 20 — Eastside Road — Two vehicle crash with injury investigated in Pine Grove.
Theft or burglary:
Nov. 16 — Cooper Spur Road, 9100 block — Burglary reported at a residence in Parkdale.
Nov. 16 — Post Canyon Staging Area — Theft of a bicycle reported.
Nov. 17 — S.E. Windsong Drive, 1200 block, Cascade Locks — Thefts from multiple vehicles reported.
Nov. 18 — N.E. Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Burglary reported.
Nov. 19 — Clear Creek Road, 7500 block — Theft reported from a Parkdale resident.
Nov. 20 — I-84 at exit 51, Cascade Locks — Deputy investigated a theft from a construction site.
Nov. 20 — S.E. Windsong, 1200 block, Cascade Locks — Car prowl which had occurred the night of Nov. 15 reported.
Nov. 22 — Tucker Road, 1400 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Nov. 20 — Dee Highway, 3400 block — Found rifle was turned in at the sheriff’s office.
Nov. 21 — N.W. Clark Street, 0-100 bloc, Cascade Locks — Runaway juvenile reported.
